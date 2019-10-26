Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli drowns in diving accident in Sinai, Egypt

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 26, 2019 22:57
82-year-old Yonatan Feld drowned in a diving accident the Egyptian city of Dahab in the Sinai peninsula on Friday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is currently working with the Israeli Embassy in Cairo to retrieve Feld's body and bring it to burial in Israel.


