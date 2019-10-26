Israeli drowns in diving accident in Sinai, Egypt

82-year-old Yonatan Feld drowned in a diving accident the Egyptian city of Dahab in the Sinai peninsula on Friday.



The Israeli Foreign Ministry is currently working with the Israeli Embassy in Cairo to retrieve Feld's body and bring it to burial in Israel.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });