Israeli embassy employee in Greece infected by coronavirus

An Israeli embassy employee in Athens has been confirmed as carrying the coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Monday. Two of his family members were also confirmed as carrying the virus.
The Israeli embassy in Athens will be closed on Monday for sanitization. Israel's Health Ministry is in contact with its Greek counterpart.The Health Ministry released further details of the infected man's recent movements on Monday.The infected man flew on the following flights:1. March 1
