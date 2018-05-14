May 14 2018
Iyar, 29, 5778
Israeli forces reportedly kill second Palestinian during Gaza protest

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 13:01
GAZA - Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians on Monday during mounting protests along Gaza's border with Israel, Palestinian health officials said.

The deaths of the two men, aged 21 and 29, raised to 47 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire since the protests began on March 30. Israel says its troops have used live ammunition to prevent a border fence from being damaged or breached.

At least 35 Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition fired by Israeli soldiers on Monday, the health officials said.


May 14, 2018
