Israeli market supporters Kanye and Kim Kardashian West claim Drake "threatened" family

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Kanye West re-ignited his feud with Drake on Thursday night, accusing the rapper of "threatening" his family in a dozens-long Twitter binge on Thursday night.

The latest installment of the saga between the former friends -- which flared up most dramatically back in May when Pusha T revealed that Drake has a son with model Sophie Brussaux on a West-produced song -- began with a screenshot of a text message from West team member Free saying Drake had sent over a clearance request for "Say What's Real," a song from his 2009 mixtape "So Far Gone" that samples West's "Say You Will." With that, he was off to the races.Over the next several hours, West attacked and/or accused Drake for not apologizing for his verse on French Montana's "No Stylist" that contained a dig at West's Adidas sneaker line, for apologizing to him through Scooter Braun or Travis Scott instead of doing so directly, for buying out the front rows of Pusha T's recent Toronto concert, which was canceled after a fight broke out onstage.His tone briefly softened into one of reconciliation, until he launched another barrage beginning by saying, "Drake called trying to threatened me.""So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk."Kim Kardashian then jumped in as well, warning Drake not to threaten her family, and followed with a post about how brilliant West is.West then wound down with a string of tweets concluding with "All positive vibes ... all love," and then started up again Friday morning, sending two tweets related to long-deceased banker J.P. Morgan.Drake's only response thus far has been a string of laughing emojis on his Instagram story.

