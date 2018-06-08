June 08 2018
|
Sivan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli medical delegation lands in Guatemala

By JPOST.COM STAFF,
June 8, 2018 08:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An Israeli medical team composed of experts in treating burns, respiratory diseases and injuries which left for Guatemala on Thursday to help the victims of the country’s Fuega volcano landed in the South American country on Friday morning.

The team was dispatched at the bidding of the Prime Minister’s Office after it received a request for help from the president of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales Cabrera.

The horrific volcano, which killed dozens of people, caused many lava-related burns and many lung injuries from inhaling the volcanic dust.

The delegation is headed by a representative of the Health Ministry’s emergency department, with a team of plastic surgeons and burn experts from Sheba Medical Center, a lung specialist from Rambam Medical Center and a Magen David Adom paramedic with experience dealing with disasters.

The delegation members will join the local hospitals and help treat the injured.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 8, 2018
Afghan forces kill 10 Taliban as ceasefire is announced

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut