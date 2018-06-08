Israeli medical delegation lands in Guatemala

An Israeli medical team composed of experts in treating burns, respiratory diseases and injuries which left for Guatemala on Thursday to help the victims of the country’s Fuega volcano landed in the South American country on Friday morning.



The team was dispatched at the bidding of the Prime Minister’s Office after it received a request for help from the president of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales Cabrera.



The horrific volcano, which killed dozens of people, caused many lava-related burns and many lung injuries from inhaling the volcanic dust.



The delegation is headed by a representative of the Health Ministry’s emergency department, with a team of plastic surgeons and burn experts from Sheba Medical Center, a lung specialist from Rambam Medical Center and a Magen David Adom paramedic with experience dealing with disasters.



The delegation members will join the local hospitals and help treat the injured.



Share on facebook Share on twitter