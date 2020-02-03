Israeli patient with possible coronavirus symptoms reported in Bnei Berak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 13:43
An Israeli patient affected by symptoms similar to those of the corona virus arrived at a clinic in Bnei Berak on Monday. The doctor referred the patient to the emergency room and alerted the Ministry of Health as required.
