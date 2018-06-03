Israeli security forces arrest seven Palestinians in the West Bank

Israeli security forces arrested seven Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities in the West Bank over the weekend, the IDF reported Sunday morning.The suspects are currently under investigation.



Two Palestinian men were arrested after they were spotted approaching Mitspe Yishay near Kedumin. The two men were questioned and it was revealed they hid bullets, a weapon, and a knife near the Jewish community. The men were arrested and their weapons confiscated.

Share on facebook Share on twitter