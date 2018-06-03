June 03 2018
Israeli security forces arrest seven Palestinians in the West Bank

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 3, 2018 08:14
Israeli security forces arrested seven Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities in the West Bank over the weekend, the IDF reported Sunday morning.The suspects are currently under investigation.

Two Palestinian men were arrested after they were spotted approaching Mitspe Yishay near Kedumin. The two men were questioned and it was revealed they hid bullets, a weapon, and a knife near the Jewish community. The men were arrested and their weapons confiscated.

 


