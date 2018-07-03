Israeli settler attacked in West Bank, car stolen

Breaking news.
An Israeli was robbed and his car stolen by two unidentified assailants early Tuesday morning, the Israeli Police said in a statement.
The 60-year-old victim is a resident of the Ofra settlement, Israeli media reported.
According to the police report, the victim was driving on highway 465 near the Palestinian village of Bir Zeit when a car passed him and forced him to stop his vehicle. Two assailants, one of whom was wielding a club, left the car and forced the victim out of his vehicle. The assailants stole the victim's car and fled.
The victim did not need medical treatment, the police said.
Police and IDF forces are investigating the incident.