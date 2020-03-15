Israeli soccer leagues begin talks in attempt to ease financial losses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 15, 2020 07:23
Israeli soccer leagues began talks with the Finance Ministry and Sports Ministry on Sunday in order to find ways to ease the heavy expected losses in the sector after all games were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Walla! news.
