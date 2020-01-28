Israeli soccer star Eran Zahavi to return from China due to coronavirus

Israeli-born soccer star Eran Zahavi will return to Israel from China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, Channel 12 reported.Zahavi has played as a striker for Guangzhou R&F F.C. in China since 2016 after being offered a highly lucrative $12.5 million deal. He was also slated to star in an Israeli TV series adapting the BBC series The Week the Women Went. Currently on holiday with his family in Thailand, Zahavi told ynet that "I don't really know what the story is" in China. However, he added that "In my opinion, it's much worse than people think, and we don't really know the truth about what's going on there. Because I'm not there right now, I can't really tell what's going on."Zahavi said he and his family would leave for Israel on Friday.It is unclear if he will be back by February 22, when the next soccer season begins.