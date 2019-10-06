Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli woman killed in diving accident in Thailand

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 17:04
A 22 year-old Israeli woman was killed in a diving accident on the island of Koh Phi Phi in Thailand during a family vacation, announced the Israeli Foreign Minister on Sunday, according to Maariv.

The Israeli consulate in Bangkok is helping the family arrange a flight to bring the woman to Israel for burial.Last month, a Israeli living with his family in New York drowned after trying to save his children from drowning in Mexico.


