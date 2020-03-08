Israelis returning from Egypt will need to spend 14 days in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 8, 2020 17:20
Health services are expected to declare on Sunday that Israelis returning home from Egypt will need to spend 14 days in quarantine to rule out any possibility they carry the coronavirus, Walla news reported on Sunday.
