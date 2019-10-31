Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel’s ‘Air Force One’ malfunctions, emergency teams dispatched

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 11:53
During a Thursday test-flight of Israel’s version to ‘Air Force One’ a malfunction in the brakes was noticed and a state of emergency was announced, Ynet reported. The situation ended without damages or casualties. 
 
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reported that the test flight was carried out to check the brakes ahead of a Sunday flight. 
 
The Boeing 767-300ER airliner is meant to serve the Prime Minister and the President when they travel abroad. 
 
In 2010 Polish President Lech Kaczynski, the chief of the Polish General staff, the President of the National Bank of Poland and 18 Polish MP’s perished when their plane crashed in Smolensk during an official state visit to Russia. 
 
The crash claimed the lives of all 96 people on board.  



