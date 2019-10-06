Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel's Women's Network slams Likud Minister: You lost all shame

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 20:44
Communication Minister Dudi Amsalem suggested on Sunday police must decide what is more vital, to prevent violence against women or investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged corruption, earning him fierce condemnation by Israel's Women's Network.

Calling these words "a new record of throwing blame around and treating the blood of slain women cheaply" the network said in a press release on Sunday "is this what you have to say to a woman who only two days ago [had] her baby sister brutally murdered?"

"You are meant to protect us, not your political interests," the press release stated, "you lost all shame."


