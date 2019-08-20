Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Italian President accepts PM's resignation, calls for party consultations

By REUTERS
August 20, 2019 22:25
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and will kick off consultations with party leaders on Wednesday to seek a solution to the political crisis, his office said.

Mattarella asked Conte to remain in office to carry out day-to-day government business while the discussions continue.
Mattarella will start his meetings at 4.00 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Wednesday and wrap them up on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to see whether there is the political will to form a new government. If not, he will have to dissolve parliament, 3-1/2 years ahead of schedule, and call early elections.


