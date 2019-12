The bank, which said last week it needed an urgent injection of up to 1 billion euros, has struggled to cope with mounting loan losses during a slump that has devastated Italy's economy, notably in Popolare di Bari's home region in the south.

Italy's government approved late on Sunday an emergency decree granting a lifeline of up to 900 million euros ($992 million) to cooperative bank Popolare di Bari, in the latest state bailout of an ailing lender.It was placed under special administration by the Bank of Italy on Friday.