Italy's daily coronavirus death toll lowest since March 17

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 415 on Saturday, the smallest daily tally since March 17, the Civil Protection Agency said.

The number of new infections was also the lowest in five days at 2,357 from 3,021 on Friday.

Saturday's death toll was slightly down from 420 on Friday.

The total of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 26,384, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 195,351, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 105,847 from 106,527 on Friday, a sixth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,102 people in intensive care on Saturday against 2,173 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 63,120 were declared recovered against 60,498 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.187 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.148 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.