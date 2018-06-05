June 05 2018
Italy's new government wins first confidence vote in Senate

By REUTERS
June 5, 2018 23:08
Italy's new, anti-establishment government won its first confidence vote in the upper house Senate on Tuesday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had presented his coalition's agenda of tax cuts and higher welfare spending.

The government, backed by the 5-Star Movement, founded nine years ago as a grass-roots protest group, and the right-wing League, won the vote by 171-117 in the 320-seat Senate.

5-Star Senator Nicola Morra said now the government needed to get down to work. Opposition Senator Pier Ferdinando Casini said he had heard a list of good intentions and he wanted to see this transformed into concrete things for the country.

On Wednesday Conte's administration, which was sworn in on Friday, faces a confidence vote in the lower house Chamber of Deputies where 5-Star and the League have a comfortable majority, after which it will be fully empowered.


