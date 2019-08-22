Italy's president wants quick political deal on new govt





ROME - Italy's head of state, President Sergio Mattarella, wants political parties to reach a deal to form a new government in the next few days if they want to avoid early elections, a source close to him said on Thursday.





The president has started consultations to find a new government, after the ruling coalition collapsed and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned. On Thursday, Mattarella will meet delegations from the center-left Democratic Party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which could forge a new ruling coalition.



The president wants clear signals of a possible deal on Thursday and to see major developments by early next week, the source said.

