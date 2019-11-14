NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Itzik Shmuli: Gaza needs a civilian solution alongside the military one

MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labour-Gesher party said on Thursday morning that Gaza must find a diplomatic solution alongside a military one, after a cease fire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was announced.

MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labour-Gesher party said on Thursday morning that Gaza must find a diplomatic solution alongside a military one, after a cease fire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was announced.
The MK said, “It’s a good thing Israel sent Bahaa Abu al-Ataa and several of his friends to the next world and knew to stop prior to further escalation.""And yet, the problem of Gaza remains even after this round of fighting and it’s clear that there can’t only be a military solution for Gaza and that alongside it there must be a diplomatic solution of civilian restoration in exchange for the disarming of the Gaza strip. Otherwise, we are already nearing the next round." 

Moshe Kahlon: Compensation for damage from rockets under discussion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 09:23 AM
Merhavim Regional Council: schools to open near Gaza border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 08:47 AM
UN envoy to Middle East: We worked with Egyptians to prevent escalation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 08:43 AM
Liberman to meet with both Gantz and Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 08:15 AM
Israel Katz: The solution for Gaza is to give them economic prospects
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 07:50 AM
Home Front Command: Return to routine except for Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 07:47 AM
Homefront Cmd. to update directives, schools closed within 40 km of Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 07:07 AM
Egyptian source: Ceasefire reached starting from 5:30 A.M.
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 05:38 AM
6 killed, including 2 women, 1 child, in IDF strike - Palestinian report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 02:16 AM
One rocket caused widespread alert from Ashdod to Rehovot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 12:59 AM
IDF attacks Gaza terror targets again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 12:00 AM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims ‘significant’ developments soon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 10:03 PM
Police respond to rocket which fell in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 10:00 PM
Five rockets intercepted over Ashkelon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 09:12 PM
IDF strikes Palestinian Islamic Jihad outposts in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 08:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by