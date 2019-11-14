Itzik Shmuli: Gaza needs a civilian solution alongside the military one

MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labour-Gesher party said on Thursday morning that Gaza must find a diplomatic solution alongside a military one, after a cease fire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad was announced.The MK said, “It’s a good thing Israel sent Bahaa Abu al-Ataa and several of his friends to the next world and knew to stop prior to further escalation.""And yet, the problem of Gaza remains even after this round of fighting and it’s clear that there can’t only be a military solution for Gaza and that alongside it there must be a diplomatic solution of civilian restoration in exchange for the disarming of the Gaza strip. Otherwise, we are already nearing the next round."