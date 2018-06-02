June 02 2018
Japan: North Korea must not be rewarded for only agreeing to talk

By REUTERS
June 2, 2018 05:40
SINGAPORE - Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Saturday it was important not to reward North Korea for only agreeing to dialogue and it must take concrete action to dismantle all of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Speaking at the Shangri-la Dialogue security forum in Singapore, Onodera said North Korea had entered into agreements to end its nuclear program in the past only to conduct more activities to further their weapons development.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Singapore for an unprecedented summit on June 12.


