The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Japan and Iran discuss possibility of Hassan Rouhani visiting

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 12:34
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Tokyo is in discussions about a visit to Japan by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this month, an attempt to try to resolve Iran's nuclear impasse with the United States.
He also said Japan wants to make every possible effort to promote Middle East peace.Japan maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran, and has tried to ease tension between the countries, which broke off diplomatic relations after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.
Citing a senior diplomatic source, Kyodo news agency reported last week that Iran had proposed the visit and that the proposal was relayed during a two-day visit to Japan by Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs Abbas Araqchi.
Abe said Japan would make every effort to promote peace in the Middle East but did not specify when there might be a decision on sending Japanese seamen to the region to guard ships supplying Japan.
"As one of those efforts, we are currently in talks about a visit by President Rouhani to Japan," he added.
Abe did not give details but local media reported the visit could take place on Dec. 20 or 21.
The Nikkei business daily said last week the government would propose deploying one escort ship and a patrol aircraft from the Maritime Self-Defense Force on a one-year mission that could be renewed annually. It plans to finalize the plan by year-end, the Nikkei said.
Abe visited Iran in July and met with Rouhani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during which Khamenei reiterated Iran's stance that it has no intention of making or using nuclear weapons.
Turkey says has deported 11 French 'terrorist' suspects
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 12:32 PM
Quake hits Florence area, trains temporarily suspended
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 11:55 AM
North Korea envoy says 'impatient, old' Trump might change Kim's views
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 11:40 AM
New Zealand police says at least five dead in volcano eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 10:28 AM
Rockets hit military base near Baghdad airport, 6 wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 10:14 AM
Israeli student in critical condition after car accident in Romania
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 08:27 AM
Suspected price tag attack in Jerusalem
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 12/09/2019 07:35 AM
Police: 40 vehicles were damaged in Shuafat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 06:58 AM
Saudi crown prince expressed condolences over Florida shooting to Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 02:14 AM
Former Bolivian president: 'Assistance from Israel is foreign meddling'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 12:58 AM
Lebanon president delays designating PM until Dec. 16
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2019 10:02 PM
IAF commander praises Iron Dome soldiers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 09:50 PM
Likud Central Committee votes to cancel primaries, push Norwegian Law
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 08:06 PM
19 year old seriously injured by lightning strike in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/08/2019 07:52 PM
Israel's Central Elections Committee to have US-born head
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by