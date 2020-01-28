Japan confirms first case of coronavirus not related to Wuhan travel

BREAKING: Japan is reporting its first case of an individual who has not been to Wuhan, China, but has contracted the novel coronavirus. The case is one of two new infections reported Tuesday.— The Japan Times (@japantimes) January 28, 2020
The infected man is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara, who had contact with visitors from Wuhan between Jan. 8-16, the ministry said on its website. He began showing symptoms on Jan. 14 and was hospitalized on Jan. 25 before being diagnosed, according to the statement.Another man in his 40s who lives in Wuhan was also confirmed to have contracted the virus, the ministry said.The new infections bring the total number of confirmed Japanese cases to six. Click here to follow the coronavirus outbreak on The Jerusalem Post's interactive map.