Japan reports one new coronavirus infection, total reaches 1,000 cases
By REUTERS
MARCH 4, 2020 02:31
TOKYO - Japan has confirmed another case of coronavirus infection, bringing the total in the country to 1,000 cases, including those from a cruise ship that had been quarantined off Yokohama, Kyodo News reported, citing the health ministry.
