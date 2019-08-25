Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Japan says South Korean naval drills around disputed island must end

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019
Japan's foreign ministry said on Sunday that South Korean navy drills around Takeshima island, which is called Dokdo in Korean, were unacceptable and issued a protest demanding an end to the activities.

The island is "obviously an inherent part of the territory of Japan," Kenji Kanasugi, the director general at the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, told the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo in a statement.


