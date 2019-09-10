Japan says no immediate threat to national security from N.Korea launches

A Japanese Defense Ministry official said on Tuesday there was no confirmation of any ballistic missile entering the country's territory or EEZ, adding there was no immediate threat to its national security.



South Korea's military said earlier North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from South Pyongan province towards the east.

