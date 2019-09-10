Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Japan says no immediate threat to national security from N.Korea launches

By REUTERS
September 10, 2019 02:31
 A Japanese Defense Ministry official said on Tuesday there was no confirmation of any ballistic missile entering the country's territory or EEZ, adding there was no immediate threat to its national security.

South Korea's military said earlier North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from South Pyongan province towards the east.


