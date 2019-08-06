Japan says no threat to its security from N.Korean projectile launch

Japan's defense ministry said it did not see any imminent threat to Japanese security after North Korea launched more unidentified projectiles early on Tuesday.



The ministry said in a statement it had not confirmed any ballistic missile flights into or over Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone.

