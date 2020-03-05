Japan to suspend visas for Chinese, South Korean visitors, quarantine them
By REUTERS
MARCH 5, 2020 13:06
Japan will suspend existing visas for visitors from China and South Korea and quarantine them for two weeks in response to the widening coronavirus virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.The measures will go into effect on March 9.
