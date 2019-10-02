Japanese PM Abe condemns missile launch by North Korea

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles and said it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.
Abe told reporters Pyongyang had launched two ballistic missiles earlier in the day.
The launch came a day after North Korea announced it would hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.
