Japanese PM Abe condemns missile launch by North Korea

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 03:21
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles and said it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.

Abe told reporters Pyongyang had launched two ballistic missiles earlier in the day.
The launch came a day after North Korea announced it would hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.


