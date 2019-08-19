Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Japanese, S.Korean foreign ministers to meet in Beijing on Wednesday

By REUTERS
August 19, 2019 09:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TOKYO - Japan's foreign minister Taro Kono will meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing on Wednesday, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, amid deteriorating relations between the two East Asian countries.

The talks will come during a trip to Beijing from Tuesday until Thursday for a meeting with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first such trilateral gathering in three years.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 19, 2019
Police regain control in Indonesia's Papua region after protests

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings