Jeffrey Epstein autopsy determines death was suicide -medical examiner

An autopsy has concluded that the cause of death for financier Jeffrey Epstein was suicide by hanging, a spokeswoman for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said on Friday.

Spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis said an official report on Epstein's death would be disclosed on Friday.

