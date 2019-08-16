Jeffrey Epstein autopsy determines death was suicide -medical examiner

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
An autopsy has concluded that the cause of death for financier Jeffrey Epstein was suicide by hanging, a spokeswoman for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said on Friday.
Spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis said an official report on Epstein's death would be disclosed on Friday.
