Jeremy Corbyn calls remarks by President Trump racist

LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the comments by President Donald Trump about four minority Democratic congresswomen are racist and called on the candidates to be the country's next prime minister to use the term.
Trump had told the group of congresswomen on Sunday to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
The frontrunner to be next British prime minister Boris Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt earlier this week said the comments were unacceptable but declined to describe the comments as racist.
"If Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt won't use 'the R word', I will: Donald Trump telling four Congresswomen of colour to 'go back' is racist," Corbyn said on Twitter. "The two contenders to be the next Prime Minister should call out this far-right hate speech for what it is."
