Jerusalem area toddler drowns in tub of water meant for dog

Sixteen children have drowned so far in 2018 compared to “only” 15 in the whole year of 2017, according to Beterem, the Israel Center for Child Safety and Health. The latest victim was a Mevaseret Zion toddler outside Jerusalem, who on Sunday drowned in a plastic tub of water meant for a dog.



A total of 173 children have drowned since 2008, said Beterem director-general Orly Silbinger, who urged adults never to leave a container with water in it when not in use and under supervision. When children play in the vicinity of water, parents must always maintain constant eye contact with them and pay attention to their activities.



Water only centimeters deep is enough to cause the death of babies and toddlers by drowning, she continued.



