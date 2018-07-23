Jerusalem mayor arrives at Western Wall to inspect site of fallen stone

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and the city's engineer Shlomo Eshkol arrived at the Kotel (Western Wall) to inspect the site where a stone fell out of the ancient wall earlier on Monday, the Jerusalem municipality said.
As per Eshkol's decision, the site was fenced off and entry into it will not be allowed until the Antiquities Authority has inspected it. The authority will map out the stones in the coming days in order to preserve them and prevent further danger.
Barkat said that "a great miracle occurred this morning when the stone, weighting some 100 kilos, fell near a praying woman and did not harm her."
He stated that he intends to ask the Prime Minister's Office to expand the Antiquities Authority's periodic inspections to include the Ezrat Yisrael section and the southern Kotel as well, in order to prevent disintegration of the stones and to ensure the wall can be approached without risk.