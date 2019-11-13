NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Jerusalem opens cultural institutions to Gaza Border residents

The city of Jerusalem decided to offer residents of southern Israel and those who live in Gaza Border Communities free admission to a variety of cultural institutions and sport facilities, a press release reported on Wednesday.

The city of Jerusalem decided to offer residents of southern Israel and those who live in Gaza Border Communities free admission to a variety of cultural institutions and sport facilities, a press release reported on Wednesday.
Roughly 400 rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian Islamic Jihad since Tuesday morning. Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said his city already hosted hundreds of school children at the Biblical Zoo, and he hopes they got “some degree of reprieve from it.” 
The free admission is available to groups and individuals upon showing proof of residency. It includes the Jerusalem Theater Piano Festival should any seats be available.
400 rockets fired on Israel since Tuesday morning from Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 05:58 PM
IDF drone strikes PIJ terrorist as he was preparing to fire rockets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 05:23 PM
Meretz MK Frej: ‘Netanyahu is leading Benny Gantz to political suicide’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 05:05 PM
Criminal overlord Ben Cohen found dead in Tel Aviv home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 04:04 PM
PFLP announces it expands rockets range beyond Gaza Border Communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 04:02 PM
Ashkelon woman injured after Islamic Jihad rocket strikes house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 03:55 PM
Netanyahu: Gaza terror leaders know Israel can target them anywhere
President Rivlin to publish coalition proposal in coming days
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 02:46 PM
IAF strikes PIJ terrorists firing rockets into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 02:36 PM
Thousands gather for funeral of Palestinian killed in airstrike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 02:09 PM
IAF strikes two PIJ terrorists in Northern Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 01:54 PM
Trump impeachment probe goes public as political drama mounts
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/13/2019 01:11 PM
Wildfire hits northern Israel, firefighting planes deployed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 12:56 PM
Islamic Jihad: No ceasefire with Israel until we have finished responding
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 12:37 PM
Netanyahu: We will not tolerate attacks on our civilians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by