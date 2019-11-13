Jerusalem opens cultural institutions to Gaza Border residents

The city of Jerusalem decided to offer residents of southern Israel and those who live in Gaza Border Communities free admission to a variety of cultural institutions and sport facilities, a press release reported on Wednesday.Roughly 400 rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian Islamic Jihad since Tuesday morning. Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said his city already hosted hundreds of school children at the Biblical Zoo, and he hopes they got “some degree of reprieve from it.”The free admission is available to groups and individuals upon showing proof of residency. It includes the Jerusalem Theater Piano Festival should any seats be available.