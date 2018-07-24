Jewish settlers return to West Bank home 13 years after disengagement

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Under cover of darkness, approximately 200 Jewish settlers, accompanied by Bayit Hayehudi MKs Betzalel Smotrich and Shuli Moalem-Refaeli, returned to the settlement of Sanur in the northern West Bank. The settlement was evacuated as part of the 2005 disengagement from Gaza, which also included four Jewish settlements in the Samaria region of the West Bank.
"Nothing is better than realizing the true and clear desire to return," said Smotrich.
"After one understandings that a mistake was make, it needs to be corrected," he added, referring to the disengagement. "We are coming today to express that desire. We are presenting this idea to the prime minister, the defense minister, and the rest of the members [of Knesset]: our message is that we need to fix this."