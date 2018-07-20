Jews won't need to register to receive kosher meat in Austria

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Speaker of the Austrian Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka said that consumers of kosher and halal meat will not need to register in advance, contrary to headlines which had been circulating recently, the Austrian Ambassador to Israel Martin Weiss wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.
"The Speaker of the Austrian Parliament, Wolfgang Sobotka, has just gone on record in the current Austrian debate about kosher & halal meat: "the idea of registering consumers is in no way compatible with the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion - it will not happen"
Last week it was reported that a regional Austrian politician defended a plan to limit access to kosher meat, conditioning its sale on permits that would be individually issued to observant Jews.
Oskar Deutsch, the president of the Jewish Community in Vienna, warned that, in practice, the plan would require compiling a list of Jews, which he called “like a negative Aryan clause,” referencing racist laws passed by Nazi Germany and implemented in Austria after its merger with Germany in 1938.