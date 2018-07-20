July 20 2018
Av, 8, 5778
Jews won't need to register to receive kosher meat in Austria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 20, 2018 14:18
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
The Speaker of the Austrian Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka said that consumers of kosher and halal meat will not need to register in advance, contrary to headlines which had been circulating recently, the Austrian Ambassador to Israel Martin Weiss wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"The Speaker of the Austrian Parliament, Wolfgang Sobotka, has just gone on record in the current Austrian debate about kosher & halal meat: "the idea of registering consumers is in no way compatible with the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion - it will not happen"


Last week it was reported that a regional Austrian politician defended a plan to limit access to kosher meat, conditioning its sale on permits that would be individually issued to observant Jews.

Oskar Deutsch, the president of the Jewish Community in Vienna, warned that, in practice, the plan would require compiling a list of Jews, which he called “like a negative Aryan clause,” referencing racist laws passed by Nazi Germany and implemented in Austria after its merger with Germany in 1938.

