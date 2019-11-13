Jimmy Carter hospitalized following cerebral hemorrhage

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Former US President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized following a cerebral hemorrhage, it was reported by Israel Hayom.
95-year-old Carter tripped and fell twice in his home last month. As a result of the falls, he suffered from internal bleeding in his head and underwent brain pressure relief.
