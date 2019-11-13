Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Jimmy Carter hospitalized following cerebral hemorrhage

By JPOST.COM STAFF
November 13, 2019 03:49
Former US President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized following a cerebral hemorrhage, it was reported by Israel Hayom.

95-year-old Carter tripped and fell twice in his home last month. As a result of the falls, he suffered from internal bleeding in his head and underwent brain pressure relief.


