Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jlem Islamic supreme committee: "Lock" your mosques and pray at al-Aqsa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 01:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Islamic supreme committee urged for mosques to be "locked" on Sunday and for worshipers to congregate at the al-Aqsa mosque, according to a statement seen by The Jerusalem Post, Friday.

The statement comes as Eid al-Adha, known as the "festival of sacrifice," begins Sunday.The festival coincides with the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Ibrahim's (Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to G-d, the Independent reported.

Eid begins on the evening of Sunday, August 11, and ends on the evening of Thursday, August 15.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 9, 2019
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. must stand trial over groping allegations

By SHAYNA JACOBS AND LEONARD GREENE/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings