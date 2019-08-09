Jlem Islamic supreme committee: "Lock" your mosques and pray at al-Aqsa

The Islamic supreme committee urged for mosques to be "locked" on Sunday and for worshipers to congregate at the al-Aqsa mosque, according to a statement seen by The Jerusalem Post, Friday.



The statement comes as Eid al-Adha, known as the "festival of sacrifice," begins Sunday.The festival coincides with the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Ibrahim's (Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to G-d, the Independent reported.



Eid begins on the evening of Sunday, August 11, and ends on the evening of Thursday, August 15.



Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



