Joe Biden: It's intolerable that Israelis live in constant fear of rockets

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 00:07
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden took to Twitter to comment on the rising tensions between Israel and Gaza.

"Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome," Biden tweeted.


