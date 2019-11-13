Joe Biden: It's intolerable that Israelis live in constant fear of rockets

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden took to Twitter to comment on the rising tensions between Israel and Gaza.



"Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome," Biden tweeted.

Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome. https://t.co/aQOUdKZqq7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 12, 2019

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });