Joe Biden: It's intolerable that Israelis live in constant fear of rockets

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden took to Twitter to comment on the rising tensions between Israel and Gaza.
"Israel has a right to defend itself against terrorist threats. It is intolerable that Israeli civilians live their lives under the constant fear of rocket attacks. That's why our administration was such a strong supporter of Israel's life-saving Iron Dome," Biden tweeted.
