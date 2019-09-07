Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

John Bolton: Iran prioritizes Assad over its own people

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 10:24
John Bolton tweeted on Saturday morning that anyone who says the Iranian tanker wasn't headed to Syria "is in denial." He went on to say that Iran "thinks it's more important to fund the murderous Assad regime than provide for its own people."


