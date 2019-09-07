John Bolton: Iran prioritizes Assad over its own people

John Bolton tweeted on Saturday morning that anyone who says the Iranian tanker wasn't headed to Syria "is in denial." He went on to say that Iran "thinks it's more important to fund the murderous Assad regime than provide for its own people."

Anyone who said the Adrian Darya-1 wasn’t headed to #Syria is in denial. Tehran thinks it’s more important to fund the murderous Assad regime than provide for its own people. We can talk, but #Iran’s not getting any sanctions relief until it stops lying and spreading terror! pic.twitter.com/saar05T8wt — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 6, 2019

