John Bolton, National Security Advisor, fired by President Trump

WASHINGTON - John Bolton, the US National Security Advisor, is leaving the administration – US president Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Tuesday.



"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," the president tweeted. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," he added.





....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Trump's announcement is unusual. While he has tweeted on many occasions such a statement regarding high ranking officials who were asked to leave, he used to praise those who are leaving the administration with kind and warm words. The fact that the president chose to mention that he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions," offers a glimpse to the tensions behind the scenes between Bolton and other White House officials.



CNN reported Friday that Bolton "rarely speaks outside of formal meetings" with Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, according to three sources, including a recent stretch of going weeks without speaking to one another.



In addition, the report indicated an "all-out hostility, creating a deep disconnect between staffers on the National Security Council, led by John Bolton, and the rest of the administration."

Trump's announcement is unusual. While he has tweeted on many occasions such a statement regarding high ranking officials who were asked to leave, he used to praise those who are leaving the administration with kind and warm words. The fact that the president chose to mention that he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions," offers a glimpse to the tensions behind the scenes between Bolton and other White House officials.CNN reported Friday that Bolton "rarely speaks outside of formal meetings" with Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, according to three sources, including a recent stretch of going weeks without speaking to one another.In addition, the report indicated an "all-out hostility, creating a deep disconnect between staffers on the National Security Council, led by John Bolton, and the rest of the administration."

Trump thanked Bolton for his service and said he would name a new National Security Advisor next week. Bolton quickly responded on Twitter and said he offered to resign Monday night, but Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });