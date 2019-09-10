Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

John Bolton, National Security Advisor, fired by President Trump

Trump thanked Bolton for his service and said he would name a new National Security Advisor next week.

September 10, 2019 20:05
White House national Security Advisor John Bolton listens as U.S. President Donald Trump

White House national Security Advisor John Bolton listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - John Bolton, the US National Security Advisor, is leaving the administration – US president Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," the president tweeted. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," he added.

Trump thanked Bolton for his service and said he would name a new National Security Advisor next week. Bolton quickly responded on Twitter and said he offered to resign Monday night, but Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."


Trump's announcement is unusual. While he has tweeted on many occasions such a statement regarding high ranking officials who were asked to leave, he used to praise those who are leaving the administration with kind and warm words. The fact that the president chose to mention that he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions," offers a glimpse to the tensions behind the scenes between Bolton and other White House officials.

CNN reported Friday that Bolton "rarely speaks outside of formal meetings" with Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, according to three sources, including a recent stretch of going weeks without speaking to one another.

In addition, the report indicated an "all-out hostility, creating a deep disconnect between staffers on the National Security Council, led by John Bolton, and the rest of the administration."


