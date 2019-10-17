Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Johnson says confident UK lawmakers will back his Brexit deal

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 20:16
Breaking news

Breaking news.

BRUSSELS - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident that British lawmakers would back the Brexit deal he has agreed with the European Union in a parliamentary vote on Saturday.

"I'm very confident that when my colleagues in parliament study this agreement they will want to vote for it on Saturday and then in succeeding days," he told reporters."There is, as I say, a very good case for MPs (lawmakers) across the House of Commons to express the democratic will of the people, as we've expressed many times to do, and to get Brexit done.

"I don't think there is any case for delay. We should get on and get it done by October 31st."


