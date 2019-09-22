Joint List ends meeting: No decision on who to recommend to Rivlin

No decision was made by the Joint List as to who they would endorse as a candidate for prime minister.



The Arab parties are expected to meet with President Reuven Rivlin late Sunday. he Joint List has indicated that they might be willing to support Blue and White head Benny Gantz under the right conditions.

