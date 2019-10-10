Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joint List leader: Ending crime among Arabs only a question of will

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 16:37
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh tweeted on social media on Thursday before entering a meeting with Public Security Minster Gilad Erdan that the Arab community in Israel had “1,387 unnecessary funerals” and that “eradicating crime is only a question of will.” 


Odeh also said that the solution for the crime epidemic among Arab-Israelis had been laying “on the table for years.” 
Erdan recently said during a radio interview that “Arab society is violent due to its culture.” 


The meeting is held between Odeh and Erdan with the participation of acting Police Chief Moti Cohen, Majd al-Krum council leader Salim Slivi and head of Arab regional councils  Mudar Yunas. 



