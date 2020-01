Despite the Likud party and Yisrael Beytenu voting in favor of not allowing the Joint List party to take part in the March elections, the party will be allowed to participate with 4 votes in favor of disqualifying it and 18 votes against the proposal.MK Oded Forer of Yisrael Beytenu took to social media to say UTJ and Shas avoided casting a vote and suggested the move is a compensation for the ruling against MK Heba Yazbak who was disqualified on Wednesday for allegedly supporting terrorism.