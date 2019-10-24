Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joint List will not negotiate with Benny Gantz without Balad

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 19:18
Ayman Odeh criticized Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for speaking with parties in the Joint List without contacting Balad, according to Haaretz. The Joint List made it clear on Thursday that it would sit with Blue and White as a whole, but not without one of its parties.

"If Gantz wants to talk to the parties, he can talk to me, but once he has chosen to speak to us he cannot ignore one or the other party," Odeh told Haaretz. "It is true that Balad did not recommend Gantz, but also all the right-wing factions did not recommend him and he spoke to them."


