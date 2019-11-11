Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Joint List's Tibi: Netanyahu you are lying, I didn't read terrorist's names

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 19:28
MK Ahmed Tibi (joint list) attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that during session in the Knesset Tibi read out the names of terrorists.

Tibi called Netanyahu "Mr. Pinocchio," adding: "I mentioned the names of children and their mothers who were killed by missiles straight into homes." He said, "Netanyahu, you are lying and misleading. They are not terrorists, they are martyrs, children who have names."


