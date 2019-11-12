Jordan, Arab League denounce ‘Israeli aggression’ in Gaza Strip

Breaking news.
The kingdom of Jordan and the Arab League slammed what they called “Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip” and called on the International community to act to bring it to a halt.
Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel on Tuesday after the IDF struck the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Baha Abu al-Ata. Al-Ata was killed, PIJ said on Tuesday that "the next few hours will speak for themselves."
