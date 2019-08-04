Jordan condemns deadly Yemen attacks

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Jordan on Friday strongly condemned the three terrorist attacks in Yemen claiming the lives of 40 people and injuring dozens, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The first attack took place in a market in Sadah district, while the other twin attacks targeted a military parade in Aden.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed condolences over the lives lost and wished the injured a speedy recovery, reaffirming the need of a political solution that would restore Yemen's security and stability according to relevant UN Security Council decisions and accredited references.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>